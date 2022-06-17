Schoolgirl ends life after being raped by taxi driver

Kaieteur News – Relatives are mourning the death of a 14-year-old girl of East Berbice Corentyne who ended her life after she was allegedly raped by a taxi driver last week.

The teenager succumbed days after ingesting a poisonous substance. She had consumed the poison after she was reportedly sexually assaulted by taxi driver Ameer Inshanally of Sand Reef, Albion, Corentyne, Berbice. Kaieteur News was informed that the child died at approximately 21:15 hrs on Wednesday 15th June 2022 at the Port Mourant Hospital. Her body is presently at the Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.

The accused, Inshanally, was charged with the rape of a child under 16 years old. He appeared at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh and was remanded to prison for the offence. He will return to court on 13th July 2022. According to the police, the incident occurred on 6th June 2022. The school girl, from her hospital bed, told police that she had left home for school that day and while awaiting transportation, Inshanally stopped to pick her up. The teen told police that she knew him as a hire car driver and as such, she got into the car. However, Inshanally reportedly drove past her school street and instead took her down a dam in Albion where he removed her undergarments and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her. After committing the act, he then drove to New Amsterdam with her still in the car and returned to the Corentyne where he dropped her off at her street.

The teen detailed that when she got home, she spoke with her mother but was afraid to tell her what had occurred. She then waited until her mother fell asleep and she ventured into the kitchen where she grabbed the bottle of the poisonous substance and consumed a mouthful of it. It was not long after that she began vomiting and her mother rushed her to the Port Mourant Hospital where she was admitted in the serious condition. Inshanally was later arrested and told of the offence, which he denied.