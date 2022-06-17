Liza Unity safely commissioned

– Exxon says flaring woes plaguing Liza Destiny to end mid-July

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana said on Thursday that the gas compression and injection systems on the Liza Unity Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel have been safely commissioned in around half the normal industry time.

It is also flaring one million or less standard cubic feet of gas per day, also known as background flare, as designed and within the 60-day period outlined in the Liza Phase Two Environmental Permit.

The company said the start-up period involved temporary, non-routine flaring to safely commission the production and gas compression systems.

“This achievement is a testament to the team’s dedication to steady, safe operations. It also demonstrates ExxonMobil’s capabilities as an industry leader and our commitment to operational excellence,” ExxonMobil Guyana Production Manager Mike Ryan said.

Kaieteur News understands that the Liza Phase Two project design eliminates routine flaring by using produced gas to power the FPSO and by reinjecting gas into the reservoir to conserve the gas and to improve oil recovery, thereby reducing emissions compared with traditional methods.

The team said it was also able to commission the water-injection system, which is now online and operational. The next step is to start up additional new wells in the ramp up to full production of 220,000 barrels of oil per day during the third quarter.

Meanwhile, a new, redesigned Flash Gas Compressor for the Liza Destiny FPSO has arrived in country for installation after extensive testing in Germany. The team said it is working towards start up in mid-July with the aim of also achieving background flare on that vessel as designed.

“We have relentlessly pursued a solution to this highly complex issue and have never lost sight of that goal. We are pleased that the newly designed machine is now offshore and the teams are methodically removing the original machine in preparation for the upgraded Flash Gas Compressor installation and startup,” the production manager indicated.

Over the last several months, Exxon said the performance of the second- and third-stage flash gas compressor on the Liza Destiny has been stable and more than 96 percent of the gas produced was reinjected and/or used to power the vessel.

“Recent optimisation tests have confirmed the performance of the previously upgraded equipment and we were able to boost production to more than 140,000 barrels of oil per day, while maintaining the flare rates to a minimum,” Ryan added.

“Contrary to reports, with the previously installed machine, production on the Destiny would have had to be zero in order to achieve background flare. Since start up in December 2019, we have managed production in a manner that balances the environmental commitment and economic needs of the country, in alignment with government priorities.”

ExxonMobil Guyana said it continues to work with the relevant government agencies to ensure compliance with regulations and responsible development of the country’s natural resources.