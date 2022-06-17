‘Hot Skull’ pleads guilty to killing Better Hope pensioner

Latest update June 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Sherwin Clarke, 33, called “Hot Skull” on Tuesday pleaded guilty to killing 76-year-old David Ramkissoon, a businessman of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara.

On June 9, 2022, Clarke was arraigned before Justice, Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court. On that occasion, he had denied that he murdered the pensioner and a jury was empanelled to hear the testimony of the eight witnesses. However, when the matter continued on Tuesday, Clarke’s lawyer indicated to the court that his client has opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.
Clarke admitted that on August 21, 2016, he killed Ramkissoon during the course or furtherance of a robbery. The accused is expected to be sentenced later this month.

Clarke was charged jointly with Godfrey Gill, 28, for the murder of the pensioner. However, in April, Gill was sentenced to 11 years and four months for the offence. Gill had pleaded not guilty to the capital offence, but admitted guilt on the lesser charge that he, in the company of others, killed Ramkissoon during a robbery on August 21, 2016
According to reports, the body of Ramkissoon, 76, also known as ‘Short Man’, a father of five, was discovered in a pool of blood with his throat slit in the living room of his home by his son. It was reported that the man’s son had just returned home after spending a day at the creek with family, when he made the gruesome discovery. It was reported that there was a dispute over money stolen from Ramkissoon’s house, not being shared equally and this led to the police arresting the suspects.

 

