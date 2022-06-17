High powered rifles found in mining camp were stolen from security firm

– If you are travelling, lodge all weapons at police station- President Ali says

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – The high-powered rifles that were discovered recently by police at a mining camp in the Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven were reportedly stolen from a security firm.

This detail was revealed during a meeting between President Irfaan Ali and the Private Sector in Bartica, Region Seven on Wednesday. Police had found the first weapon, a Rockriver 5.56 mm riffle with 27 rounds on May 31 last after ranks responded to reports that an individual was shooting up in the backdam. As the ranks approached the suspect, he dropped the gun and escaped in the bushes.

Police ranks had later received information that the suspect was hiding out at a mining camp in the area. Officers turned up at the location June 4 last and the camp owner told them that the suspect had left but had buried more rifles at his camp.

The investigators dug up the area and found four more guns: one Benelli ARMI rifle, one 13 gauge magnum shot gun, one FN rifle, another Rickrover 5.56 MM rifle and 37 .223 rounds of ammunition.

A wanted bulletin has since been issued for the suspect, Navindra Ramsammy of First Avenue, Bartica. It was also stated in the bulletin that he is also a suspect for break and enter and larceny but investigators did not divulge any more details about the second offence, which he is accused of committing. However, President Ali revealed during his meeting with the Bartica Private Sector that guns were stolen from a security firm. He made the revelation after a miner had asked him to make it easier for miners to have gun licenses so that they can protect themselves against a rising crime rate in the backdam.

Ali responded, “I agree with you protecting yourself is a good thing to do and the commissioner is doing an evaluation for the mining sector but there is the other hand too. In one mining camp, we found assault rifles, five rifles in one mining camp and guess what we found out is that the weapons were stolen from a security firm”.

The President then added, “If we have a security firm with five high-powered rifles and cant’ secure the rifles, we have problems”.

Present at the meeting was also the owner of the security firm, Wayne Ebert, and he related that his weapons were stolen from his safe while he was overseas. “I went to London (capital of England) to do my eyes and I locked up my guns, secured my weapons, I must say, and my place was broken into by individuals who are probably in jail right now”, he said. Ali then made it clear to him and to all licensed firearm holders in general, that if they are travelling anywhere, their weapons must be lodged with police. “If I have high-powered weapons and I am leaving the country, I would lodge those weapons with the police”, Ali said. The President also stated that if a security firm has weapons that they cannot secure properly then it is wrong and won’t be allowed in Guyana.