Latest update June 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF Leagues continue with games around the associations

Jun 17, 2022 Sports

Play in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League will continue this weekend with several matches starting today. Berbice games have been cancelled due to the current weather leaving venues unsuitable for play and matches at Linden are still to be verified as a result of damage to one of the lighting poles.
Attached are the fixtures for schedule matches in the various associations.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Women’s CPL Teams Drafted

Women’s CPL Teams Drafted

Jun 17, 2022

The local players have been drafted ahead of the historic first running of the inaugural Women’s Caribbean Premier League with the tournament set to get underway on 30 August. The three teams will...
Read More
West Indies Under-19 player Nandu enjoying his cricket in Canada

West Indies Under-19 player Nandu enjoying his...

Jun 17, 2022

Slingerz FC make winning return to football

Slingerz FC make winning return to football

Jun 17, 2022

GFF Leagues continue with games around the associations

GFF Leagues continue with games around the...

Jun 17, 2022

GABF withdraws U15 National Team from the FIBA Centrobasket in Puerto Rico

GABF withdraws U15 National Team from the FIBA...

Jun 17, 2022

Matthews (99), Kycia Knight (72) power Bajans to win

Matthews (99), Kycia Knight (72) power Bajans to...

Jun 17, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]