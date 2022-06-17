De Prezzie get rattle!

Latest update June 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 17, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – A young woman mash Prezzie corn. He bin Bartica and he bin in he element, enjoying heself while announcing de construction of 500 houses fuh young professionals. De Prezzie like he nah realise dat Bartica nah gat 500 young professionals. Is a small town, de gateway to de interior, with some police, teachers and nurses and odda professionals. But not 500, unless yuh counting dem Venezuelans.
But is nat dat promise of homes which mek de headlines. Is when a young female farmer ask de Prezzie bout de oil blocks. De man throw a fit and start to get nervy.
When de man hear de word oil is like he see a jumbie. He start talking all kinda irrelevance. He seh how people does want things but dem can only get dem things if de country get revenue from de oil. But dat is all de more reason why de people should be concern as to who get de oil blocks and wah de nation getting from it?
De Prezzie talk how seven hotels under construction which gan create hundreds of thousands of jobs. Dem boys wan feel dat de question get he so rattle dat he mek a mistake. Dem boys feel dat he really mean hundreds of jobs.
But if all dese jobs getting created, why de guvament hustling fuh give people temporary jobs. It show dat all de oil money wah we collecting, and wah we never had before, nah solving de unemployment situation.
De Prezzie even talk how he nah deh pon gaff story. He could ah fool dem boys. He seh if people want gaff dem should try with Critic.
Dem Boys hope dat de Critic wake up and realise dat de guvament see he as a gaff man. But when it comes to oil, de Prezzie nah want even gaff!
Talk half. Leff half.
