Corentyne couple brutally chopped by abusive neighbour

Kaieteur News – After weeks of torment and threats, a woman and her husband from Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice were severely chopped about their bodies by their neighbour on Wednesday night.

The woman, Tilawattie Singh called ‘Angela’, 44, a livestock farmer was dealt two chops to her left arm, right, leg and two to her hip while her husband, who attempted to save her from the attack, sustained a chop wound to his hand. Singh was attacked while she was in her hammock with her three-year-old granddaughter.

The man stormed the premises of Singh armed with a cutlass and tried to chop his wife who was present. She escaped unhurt but he turned his attention to Singh and fired several chops, injuring her about her body. Singh’s husband who tried to intervene also got chopped. Following the attack, both were rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where Singh was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital, she has since been discharged.

Regional Commander Boodnarine Persaud confirmed that the suspect has since been arrested.

Kaieteur News understands that the attacker who has been living at a house behind Singh for nearly two years has been abusive to his wife and stepchildren, physically and verbally. On several occasions, Singh intervened to help the abused woman. However, in March of this year, the wife of the man decided to file a report with the police after he reportedly behaved inappropriately with a 14-year-old girl and during that investigation, Singh had given a statement to the police.

The wife of the man also obtained a restraining order for the abuse meted out to her and he was ordered to move out of the house. Following his removal from the house, about two weeks ago, the man tried to break and enter the house of his wife and stepchildren, the police were called in and he was arrested. The man was however placed on bail not long after. This publication was told that since the accused breached the restraining order, the woman and her children have been seeking refuge at the home of Singh and her husband since they are fearful that he would return and make good on the threats, which he made in the past to kill her and the children.

Singh mentioned that the police from Whim Police Station were called multiple times but on almost all of those occasions, they were told that no patrol vehicle was available. In the incident that took place on Wednesday, while the man was firing the chops, he kept shouting that she (Singh) gave evidence to the police and he also called the name of the police that reportedly told him that she gave evidence against him.