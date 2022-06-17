Latest update June 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

171 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Guyana

Jun 17, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, the Ministry of Health via its dashboard reported that within the last 24hour period, they have recorded a total of 171 new COVID-19 cases across the country. The new infections now bring the total number of confirmed cases to 66,300.
The dashboard also shows that one patient is admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (IUC), 19 persons are in institutional isolation, 938 are in home isolation and two are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 64,098 persons have recovered from the virus.

