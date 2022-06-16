Woman among four committed to stand trial for murder of Sophia man

Kaieteur News – The woman, who is accused, along with three others, of murdering her son-in-law, was on Wednesday committed to stand trial in the High Court for the capital offence.

In August 2021, the accused: Brenna Nurse and three of her son’s friends, Devon Harry, Nicholas Hercules aka “Bucko,” and Peter Lam, were jointly charged for the murder of Keron McPherson, 24, of ‘D’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The preliminary inquiry (PI) into the matter was conducted in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court. At the conclusion of the PI, Magistrate Roshelle Liverpool ruled that the prosecution had provided sufficient evidence to the court for the accused to stand trial in the High Court for murder. The matter was prosecuted by Police Prosecutor Visram Ramjattan.

According to reports, McPherson died from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. It was reported that Nurse along with her three co-accused, had conspired to murder McPherson, following a previous altercation he had with them. It was reported that early on the evening of Saturday August 14, 2021, McPherson had gotten into a heated argument with his girlfriend over money she had squandered.

The argument escalated and it turned physical between him and his mother-in-law, along with the three men, who had allegedly attacked him. Nurse had reportedly lashed her son-in-law to his head with a beer bottle while one of the men had chopped him to his chest.

McPherson had managed to escape and went home. However, it is alleged that he was later lured to his death by a phone call. According to reports, Nurse’s daughter, had called McPherson close to midnight on the said Saturday. He was reportedly reluctant to go at first but the woman kept calling him so he eventually heeded and left home to meet her. However, he never returned home and around 04:00hrs the following morning his body was discovered lying in a yard at ‘C’ Field Sophia with gunshot wounds. Nurse, Harry, Hercules and Lam are slated to go on trial for the murder of McPherson at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.