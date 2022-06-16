Two men die from COVID-19; 120 new infections

Kaieteur News – On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced that two more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. The latest fatalities are that of two men, a 68-year-old from Region Six and a 49-year-old from Region Four. Both men passed away on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,244.

Further, the Ministry, via its COVID-19 dashboard, revealed that within 24 hours, 120 new cases were recorded across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 66,129. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 30,358 persons are men and 35,771 are women.

A breakdown of the new cases shows that Region Four recorded 66 cases, Region Two recorded 19 cases, Region Six recorded 15 cases, Region Three recorded 13 cases, Region Seven and 10 recorded three cases each and Region One recorded one case. Presently, there are 19 persons in institutional isolation, one in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 820 in home isolation and none in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 64,045 have recovered from the virus.

