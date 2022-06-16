Secretive large-scale mining contracts must be made public on request — Jagdeo

…promises to activate Freedom of Information Act

By Gary Eleazar

Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is of the view that the large-scale mining contracts in Guyana should be made available to the public should a formal request be made to the Freedom of Information Office.

Jagdeo made the assertion yesterday during a press engagement held at Office of the President when he was confronted with the recommendation by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), that the contracts for the 10 large scale operations in Guyana be made public.

He told members of the media when asked why the contracts were not made public in the first place, that “these contracts don’t rest with the president, if you go to GRA (Guyana Revenue Authority) every one of these contracts will be at GRA because they all have duty-free concessions.”

He qualified his position by pointing to the Bai Shan Lin contract and the fact that it was with GRA is what allowed the tax authority to move against the Chinese logging company for unpaid taxes. According to Vice President Jagdeo, “every single one of these contracts will be with the Agency.” To this end, he recalled the existence of the Freedom of Information Act but conceded “I don’t know now who, because Ramson (Former Commissioner of Information Charles Ramson Senior), if Ramson is still there (but) we pass just before I left office a Freedom of Information Act.” As such, he was adamant as long as a request is made to the Commissioner of Information for one of the mining contracts “and you don’t get it then that is a different matter, we don’t publish the contracts, the contracts are with the agencies.”

He suggested copies of that document would also be with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission that would have first signed off on the contracts, as well as the GRA which would have to assess concessions and such like that a company might be entitled to.

“I think the reporters have to start utilising more that provision, I am going to make sure that we discuss this seriously.”

He suggested too: “I am going to talk to the President (Irfaan Ali) that we put in place a mechanism to operationalise (the freedom of information provisions) if it is not in place already.” The query posed to the Vice President was rooted in the most recent country report compiled on the country’s Extractive Industry. This year, the international transparency watchdog body for the third time flagged the secretive nature of at least 10 large scale mining contracts. Since becoming a member of EITI the Guyana Government agreed to adhere to several requirements such as publicly disclosing all mineral agreements entered into force prior to the reporting period, in this case, 2019. Importantly, the report highlights that the country’s Mining Act (1989) does not include any expressed restrictions on the public disclosure of mineral agreements and licences by the government. There are currently 10 companies holding large-scale licences in Guyana. The Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. holds three large scale licences for the extraction of bauxite in Kurubuka (Block 22), North East (Block 5 in Kwakwani), Berbice (Block 38) for a total area of 16,691 acres, in which the Guyanese Government has a state participation of 10% as confirmed by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

Bosai Minerals Group Guyana Inc. holds three (3) large-scale licences for the extraction of bauxite in East Montgomery, Tailing area and Dacouria for a total area of 3,063 acres, in which the Guyanese Government also has state participation of 30 percent as confirmed by NICIL.

Correia Mining Co. holds a large-scale licence for the extraction of gold and diamonds for a total area of 3,681 acres.

Guyana Goldfield Inc. holds a large-scale licence for the extraction of gold in Cuyuni (Aurora) for a total area of 14,339 acres while Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc. holds a large-scale licence for the extraction of bauxite in the Bonasika Mining project for a total area of 18,940 acres.

Additionally, North American Resources Incorporated Ltd. holds a large-scale licence for the extraction of gold for a total 5,950 acres. Pereira Mining Company holds a large-scale licence for the extraction of gold, silver, and valuable minerals for a total area of 5,105 acres.

Meanwhile, Romanex Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds a large-scale licence for the extraction of gold and valuable minerals for a total area of 11,110 acres; while Ontario Incorporated holds a large-scale licence for the extraction of gold and copper for a total area of 8,346 acres.

Troy Resources Guyana also holds a large-scale licence for the extraction of gold for a total area of 15,160 acres.