No bail for alleged rapist of schoolgirl

Jun 16, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The taxi driver who is accused of raping a 14-year-old school girl from Berbice was on Wednesday remanded to prison on the charge.

Alleged rapist, Ameer Inshanally

Ameer Inshanally of Sand Reef, Albion, Corentyne, Berbice appeared at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh where the charge was laid under section 10 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03. He was not required to plea and was remanded to prison until the 13th July 2022. Kaieteur News was also informed that the victim is still hospitalized in a stable but serious condition.
Inshanally is accused of picking up the victim in the capacity of a hire car driver. The victim’s destination was her school, however, the accused drove past her school street and took her down a dam in Albion where he removed her clothing and committed the brazen act. He then drove her to New Amsterdam and back to the Corentyne before dropping her off at her street. The victim then went home but did not tell her mother what had taken place. She waited until her mother was asleep before consuming a poisonous substance in an attempt to end her life. After she began vomiting, she was rushed to the hospital where she was admitted. The accused was subsequently arrested and charged.

