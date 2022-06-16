Modernisation of Mackenzie Sports Club to begin before year end says Minister of Sport Charles Ramson

Latest update June 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 16, 2022 Sports
…Akanni Blair to head Net Rockers FC’s IMC
After paying a visit before one of Linden’s top clubs, Net Rockers FC, installed an Interim Management Committee which will see the club to an election after three months, Minister of Sport Charles Ramson was asked when the MSC will be rehabilitated for which he responded that work towards this being achieved will be before the end of the year.
The Net Rockers FC meeting with members was last Sunday at the Wisburg Secondary School and present also was Upper Demerara Football Association official Mr. Jermaine Forrester.
The IMC, which was installed, has Akanni Blair as President, Gordon Paine the First Vice President, Ray Fraser second Vice President, Mrs. Yonessa Welcome Mercurius as Secretary, Mr. Monty Jones Treasurer, Ms. Onita Harry the Assistant Secretary-Treasurer, Mr. Eyon Wills as Technical Director and Coach, and the Committee Members Ms. Nikita David and Ms. Britney Edwards.
