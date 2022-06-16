Latest update June 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

Marics injects $100k into GCF Fide Chess Olympiad Team’s preparations

Jun 16, 2022 Sports

Marics and Co. Ltd, the home of Honda in Guyana, has donated 100K towards Guyana’s National Chess Team’s participation in the 44TH FIDE Chess Olympiad hosted in the birthplace of chess, Chennai, India.

Representative from Marics, Khemraj Jaikarran, hands over the sponsorship cheque to GCF Secretary, Marcia Lee.

Their donation will go towards the hosting of the fundraising dinner for the team which will be held on Saturday June 25th, 2022 at the Ramada, Georgetown Princess Hotel.
The Olympiad is the biggest chess event in the world with over 150 countries set to participate. Guyana has been fielding players to represent the country at the Olympiad since the 1970s and we have not missed a single Olympiad event since 2014.
Some of Guyana’s best chess players, selected after a series of qualifying tournaments, are CM Taffin Khan, FM Anthony Drayton, Roberto Neto, Loris Nathoo and Ethan Lee who will all be playing in the Open Category. Sasha Shariff, Pooja Lam, Anaya Lall, Jessica Callender and Nellisha Johnson will be playing in the Women’s Category.
Notably, this is Guyana’s first ever team to include a player with a disability through deaf chess player Anaya Lall who beat out a number of far older and more experienced players to earn her spot. She is also the youngest member of the team at 12 years old.
The team is expected to travel next month to Chennai, the venue for the 44th chess Olympiad, the first-ever to be held in India. Chennai, a 382 year old city, known for its rich culture, heritage and history, also boasts modern medical and engineering amenities as well as educational institutes.
The Guyana Chess Federation is extremely thankful once again to Marics and Co. Ltd who has been a faithful supporter of chess in Guyana. Marics has been a sponsor since 2020 towards the then planned Carifta Junior Championships which was consequently postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Marics is the authorized distributor for all Honda products in Guyana. Their office is located at 186-87 Charlotte Street, Lacytown, Georgetown. They supply quality service in a diverse line of eco-friendly Power Products, vehicles, ATVs and motorcycles. They also stock a large inventory of spares and promote reliable after sales services.
Marketing Manager, Anjanie Hackette stated that, “Marics & Co. Ltd. is pleased to assist with sponsorship of the Guyana team to the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India. We wish the team well.”

 

