Guyana Cricket Board congratulates Motie on his maiden Test call up

Jun 16, 2022 Sports

Gudakesh Motie

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has congratulated Gudakesh Motie on his maiden call up for the West Indies Test team in an official release from the board. West Indies will play Bangladesh in a Two (2) Test series starting from today June 16 to 28, 2022.
The 27 year-old Motie who hails from Albion, earned his call-up following outstanding performances for Guyana in all formats during the past year. The left-arm spinner has played 34 First-Class matches for Guyana and West Indies ‘A’ teams taking 117 wickets with best figures of 6-20.
In the recently concluded West Indies Championship, Motie struck his maiden First-Class century against eventual champions, Barbados, a shot filled 110 to showcase his improving batting prowess.
Motie made his international debut when he played a T20 international against Pakistan at Karachi in December 16, 2021.
The President and Executive members of the Guyana Cricket Board would like to extend best wishes to Motie as he looks to make his mark in Test cricket.

 

