$35M estimated to expand Guyana Tourism Authority building

Latest update June 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 16, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Tuesday, it was revealed that the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) building located at the National Exhibition Centre will be expanded this year.
The project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce is estimated to cost $35,877,125. At the opening it was revealed that six contractors are vying for the contract. Bids were also opened for the rehabilitation of the air condition system at the Linden Hospital which is estimated to cost $24 million and the rehabilitation of the electrical system at the Suddie Hospital which is estimated to cost $22 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce
Expansion of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) building at the National Exhibition Centre.
Ministry of Health
Rehabilitation of air conditioning system at the Linden Hospital Complex, Region 10.
Audit Office of Guyana
Provision of audit services.
Ministry of Home Affairs
Procurement of firefighting kits.
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
Rehabilitation of electrical system at the Suddie Public Hospital, Essequibo Coast.
Ministry of Agriculture
Procurement of boats and engines Lot1: procurement of two new outboard engines, Lot2: procurement of two new wooden boats with shed.
Procurement of a new 4×4 double cab pickup.
Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO)
Supply and delivery of double axle dump trucks.
Supply and delivery of five pivot irrigators.
Construction of 500m light duty revetment at Blairmont Estate.
