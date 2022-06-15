Latest update June 15th, 2022 12:59 AM

Woman hospitalised after Canje public road accident

Jun 15, 2022

The accident scene

Kaieteur News- A 28-year-old mother of two is currently hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Hospital in a serious but stable condition after she lost control of the car, which she was driving on Tuesday along the East Canje public road.
Injured is Nazema Bhikham of Adelphi, East Canje, Berbice.
The officer-in-charge of traffic in Region Six, Mr. Raun Clarke, confirmed that the accident occurred at approximately 14:15hrs.
Bhikham, who was driving a Toyota Raum, PRR 6475, was proceeding north on the western side of the Rose Hall, Canje public road when she lost control of the vehicle and careened into the eastern side of the drain.
Kaieteur News understands she was trapped in the vehicle when residents rushed to her assistance. However, while they attempted to remove her, the woman began to scream in pain and medical assistance was summoned. She was removed subsequently and taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she remains a patient.
The woman was reportedly on her way to pick up her children from school when the accident occurred.

The injured Nazema Bhikham

 

