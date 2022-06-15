Minister Edghill tours IndianOil in New Delhi

Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, who is currently leading a delegation to India, was given a guided tour of a section of IndianOil, “The Energy of India,” located at Tikri Kalan, New Delhi.

According to a government release, the Minister was joined by a delegation from Guyana’s High Commission in India.

Information from its website states that “IndianOil is a diversified, integrated energy major with presence in almost all the streams of oil, gas, petrochemicals and alternative energy sources.”

The company boasts of having highly trained staff, state-of-the-art equipment and operates with cutting-edge technologies, while also operating in line with world best practices, quality-consciousness and transparency.

Prior to the tour, Minister Edghill met with India’s Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, Shri R.K. Singh.

As both Guyana and India aim to further strengthen bilateral ties, India has also committed to giving Guyana support as the country ventures into the area of Natural Gas, power generation and renewable energy.

Minister Edghill is currently on an official visit to the Republic of India for the launch ceremony of the new ferry vessel for the Northwest District. That event takes place today in Kolkata, India.