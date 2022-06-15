Latest update June 15th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Minister Edghill tours IndianOil in New Delhi

Jun 15, 2022 News

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill was given a guided tour of IndianOil

Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, who is currently leading a delegation to India, was given a guided tour of a section of IndianOil, “The Energy of India,” located at Tikri Kalan, New Delhi.
According to a government release, the Minister was joined by a delegation from Guyana’s High Commission in India.
Information from its website states that “IndianOil is a diversified, integrated energy major with presence in almost all the streams of oil, gas, petrochemicals and alternative energy sources.”
The company boasts of having highly trained staff, state-of-the-art equipment and operates with cutting-edge technologies, while also operating in line with world best practices, quality-consciousness and transparency.
Prior to the tour, Minister Edghill met with India’s Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, Shri R.K. Singh.
As both Guyana and India aim to further strengthen bilateral ties, India has also committed to giving Guyana support as the country ventures into the area of Natural Gas, power generation and renewable energy.
Minister Edghill is currently on an official visit to the Republic of India for the launch ceremony of the new ferry vessel for the Northwest District. That event takes place today in Kolkata, India.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Milo Secondary Schools U18 KO Football Tournament officially launched

Milo Secondary Schools U18 KO Football Tournament officially launched

Jun 15, 2022

-kicks off Saturday at MoE Ground Kaieteur News – The Petra organised Milo under-18 Secondary Schools Football Tournament was officially launched yesterday at the Ministry of Education Ground,...
Read More
GC Insurance T20 Blaze… T&T stun Bajans as Jamaica take title on net run rate

GC Insurance T20 Blaze… T&T stun...

Jun 15, 2022

Chien Gittens registers century in Canada

Chien Gittens registers century in Canada

Jun 15, 2022

Meusa withdraws from Olympiad Chess Team -Ethan Lee named as replacement

Meusa withdraws from Olympiad Chess Team -Ethan...

Jun 15, 2022

Bird racing competition set for Sunday at Lusignan

Bird racing competition set for Sunday at

Jun 15, 2022

Haiti stun Jaguars 6 – 0, take unassailable Group lead

Haiti stun Jaguars 6 – 0, take unassailable...

Jun 15, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The silence of the lamb

    Kaieteur News – The Summit of the Americas will be remembered more for the controversy which erupted over the United... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]