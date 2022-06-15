Milo Secondary Schools U18 KO Football Tournament officially launched

-kicks off Saturday at MoE Ground

Kaieteur News – The Petra organised Milo under-18 Secondary Schools Football Tournament was officially launched yesterday at the Ministry of Education Ground, where it officially kicks off with the preliminary round matches on Saturday.

During the launch that was attended by players and representatives of 24 participating teams, brief remarks were made by Directors of Petra, Troy Mendonca and Marlon Cole, Nestle Milo Marketing Manager, Rajinda Lall and Petra representative, Jackie Boodie.

Medonca disclosed that he believes now is an opportune time to resume with football in schools and across the grassroots level. He was very appreciative of the title sponsor, Beepat’s, through their Nestle Brand, and also thanked the teachers who took their time to prepare the teams for the event.

Lall said, “Nestle under its Milo brand along with Beepat’s is proud to resume sponsorship of the Milo Under-18 Schools Football Tournament which came to an unexpected halt in 2020 owing to the corona virus. I know this is a highly anticipated tournament as our youths can’t wait to be back on the field after two years of lockdown and for us, its signals some return to normalcy.”

“Nestle and Beepat’s are always happy to be part of youth development in sports as tournaments of these nature provide a platform where our athletes can represent our country at a senior level.” Lall then wished the teams, best of luck, as they vie for bragging rights in the event.

On Saturday, the action commences with the preliminary rounds from 12:30hrs as St. Stanislaus College take on St. John’s College in the opening match then West Ruimveldt Secondary battle Vergenoegen Secondary from 14:00hrs. At 15:30hrs Bishop’s High School tackle Charlestown Secondary then Bladen Hall will oppose Carmel Secondary at 17:00hrs.

The following day, the preliminaries continue at the same venue from the same times mentioned earlier. In the opening match Ann’s Grove tackle Uitvlugt then North Ruimveldt battle East Ruimveldt, Golden Grove go head to head with Buxton Secondary in the third match while the winner of matches 1 and 3 will complete the day.

Other playing dates for the tournament include June 25 & 26, July 2 & 3, July 6 and the finale is billed for July 10.

The triumphant team in this tournament will cart off with $300,000 along with the Championship Trophy and Gold Medals to outfit the entire team, while the second place finishers cart off $200,000, the corresponding trophy and Silver Medals.

Third place team will have to settle for $100,000, the third place Trophy and Bronze Medals while fourth place cart off $75,000 and a Trophy.

The top individual performances that will be rewarded are Most Valuable Player, Highest Goal Scorer, Best Goalkeeper and Most Disciplined Team.

After the launch, the team representatives attended the team briefing while each of the 24 teams received two official soccer balls and a nestle branded soccer ball from the Petra organization.

The schools involved include: Annandale Secondary, Ann’s Grove Secondary, Bishop’s High, Canje Secondary, Carmel Secondary, Charlestown Secondary, North Ruimveldt Secondary, Friendship Secondary, Golden Grove Secondary, Lodge Secondary, Marian Academy, New Central High, President’s College, Buxton Secondary, West Ruimveldt Secondary, St. John’s College, Bladen Hall Secondary, Dolphin Secondary, Tucville, Uitvlugt Secondary, Queen’s College and Christianburg Secondary.