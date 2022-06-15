Meusa withdraws from Olympiad Chess Team -Ethan Lee named as replacement

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has named a replacement for its Olympiad Team to Chennai, India in July 2022.

Candidate Master Wendell Meusa, who recently won the National Open Chess Championship, indicated his withdrawal from the team to the GCF’s management and as such nineteen year old Ethan Lee will be the replacement member in the Open Category to compete in the World Chess Championships.

President of the GCF, Frankie Farley, was next in line to fill the replacement but opted out of playing as he himself will be representing the federation as the Delegate for the FIDE Congress which takes place at the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad.

The FIDE Congress is held every two years to coincide with the Olympiad and here the new President of FIDE is elected.

Lee, who had won the National Junior Qualifiers recently and came second in the Junior National Championship, gained the 7th highest points, behind Farley, in the Grand Prix selection system for the open category.

Farley also stated that the opportunity given to Lee was well deserved and that Ethan will gain much experience in the international arena. Lee will be going as the reserved player replacing Roberto Neto.

Neto will now be playing on Board 4, with CM Taffin Khan, FM Anthony Drayton, Loris Nathoo on Boards 1 to 3, respectively.

Other members of the team, are the players in the Women’s Category, Sasha Shariff, Pooja Lam, Jessica Callender, Anaya Lall and Nellisha Johnson with National Instructor Davion Mars as team captain for the Open Category and Head of Delegation, Jaishree Lam.

Slovenian Grand Master, Georg Mohr, will be preparing the team prior and during the Olympiad by providing coaching services as granted by FIDE. He will be the team captain for the Women’s Team.

Chennai, the venue for the Chess Olympiad, the first ever to be held in India, is referred to as the chess capital of India. It is a 382 year old city boasting a rich culture with historical and traditional places and modern medical and engineering amenities.

The GCF wishes the entire team best of luck and urges them to perform their best.