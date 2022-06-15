Haiti stun Jaguars 6 – 0, take unassailable Group lead

2022/23 Concacaf Nations League…

Kaieteur News – Haiti have put their foot down and assumed a firm lead of Group B in the League B edition of the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League last evening.

Battling at the Felix Sanchez Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Haiti won 6 – 0 in a match that didn’t see a goal until the 38th minute when Alex Christian scored. Second half doubles from Mondy Prunier and Carnejy Antoine then pushed Haiti’s victory beyond doubt.

Like the first match between the two sides on Saturday last, Haiti scored twice first but Guyana put forth a better performance in the first half of this match as they held the former League A team to 1 – 0 in the first half.

When the second half commenced, it didn’t take long for Haiti to make it a two-possession game when Prunier scored in the 48 minute.

The very next minute, Guyana was plunged deeper into misery as Kelsey Benjamin picked up a second yellow and was red carded, leaving Guyana with 10 players.

Haiti eventually took advantage of the shortened opposition and piled a third goal on to the tally with a goal from Simonsen Jeppe Friborg who scored in the 63rd minute.

Prunier got another successful strike with 76 minutes on the clock to push the score line to 4 – 0 before Antoine made his presence felt. He struck in the 87th and 89th minutes before the regulation time whistle sounded to confirm the victor’s three points.

Haiti now command the Group with 10 points while Guyana have six points. Montserrat and Bermuda match that was scheduled to unfold yesterday in Bermuda was postponed. Montserrat have three points while Bermuda have one point.

For Guyana, they have until March 2023 to prepare for their remaining matches against Montserrat and Bermuda.