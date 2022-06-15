Haiti stun Jaguars 6 – 0, take unassailable Group lead

Latest update June 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 15, 2022 Sports
2022/23 Concacaf Nations League…
Kaieteur News – Haiti have put their foot down and assumed a firm lead of Group B in the League B edition of the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League last evening.
Battling at the Felix Sanchez Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Haiti won 6 – 0 in a match that didn’t see a goal until the 38th minute when Alex Christian scored. Second half doubles from Mondy Prunier and Carnejy Antoine then pushed Haiti’s victory beyond doubt.
Like the first match between the two sides on Saturday last, Haiti scored twice first but Guyana put forth a better performance in the first half of this match as they held the former League A team to 1 – 0 in the first half.
When the second half commenced, it didn’t take long for Haiti to make it a two-possession game when Prunier scored in the 48 minute.
The very next minute, Guyana was plunged deeper into misery as Kelsey Benjamin picked up a second yellow and was red carded, leaving Guyana with 10 players.
Haiti eventually took advantage of the shortened opposition and piled a third goal on to the tally with a goal from Simonsen Jeppe Friborg who scored in the 63rd minute.
Prunier got another successful strike with 76 minutes on the clock to push the score line to 4 – 0 before Antoine made his presence felt. He struck in the 87th and 89th minutes before the regulation time whistle sounded to confirm the victor’s three points.
Haiti now command the Group with 10 points while Guyana have six points. Montserrat and Bermuda match that was scheduled to unfold yesterday in Bermuda was postponed. Montserrat have three points while Bermuda have one point.
For Guyana, they have until March 2023 to prepare for their remaining matches against Montserrat and Bermuda.
Jun 15, 2022-kicks off Saturday at MoE Ground Kaieteur News – The Petra organised Milo under-18 Secondary Schools Football Tournament was officially launched yesterday at the Ministry of Education Ground,...
Jun 15, 2022
Jun 15, 2022
Jun 15, 2022
Jun 15, 2022
Jun 15, 2022
Kaieteur News – PNC, leader Aubrey Norton said recently that he wants to bring back the PNC to the glorious days of... more
Kaieteur News – The Summit of the Americas will be remembered more for the controversy which erupted over the United... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Next week’s Summit of the Americas, being hosted by the government of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]