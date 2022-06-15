Gunman robs 3, escapes in couple’s car

– police recover vehicle hours after

Kaieteur News – A lone gunman on Monday, ran off the streets, pounced on three persons sitting in front of a supermarket at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara and then drove off with a couple’s car.

Kaieteur News has been able to confirm that Region Three police investigators were able to locate the vehicle hours after on Tuesday morning abandoned at Rasville, Roxanne Burnham Gardens.

The robbery was captured on the supermarket’s security camera and showed a lone gunman dressed in an orange jersey, a black cap and a black three quarter pants pouncing on three persons sitting outside. Those individuals were identified as a woman and her husband – the owners of the car – and the female owner of the supermarket.

According to investigators the robbery took place around 21:00hrs.

Based on the security footage obtained, the gunman came running from the roadway and pounced on his victims.

He snatched the man’s cellular phone first before attacking the women. One of them – the business owner – ran inside the supermarket while he raided the man’s wife’s pockets.

He reportedly stole $20,000 in cash from her and then ran straight to their car – a red Toyota Allion, which was parked in front of the supermarket, opened the door and drove off.

The woman was seen running behind him shouting for him to stop but he continued driving.

She related to this newspaper, that when he attacked her, she had begged him not to hit or harm them in anyway and is grateful that he did not shoot them.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, Commander of the district, Mahendra Siwnarine, told this newspaper that his ranks received information that the car was reportedly abandoned at a location in Rasville.

The information was channelled to police after a photograph of the stolen car was published on Facebook by a media house.

Based on photos seen by this newspaper of the recovered car, it appeared as if the gunman had driven it through a muddy area.

The owners of the vehicle related that the only thing that was missing from the car was their bass speaker box.

Up to press time, police were still trying to locate the suspect.