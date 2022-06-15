Latest update June 15th, 2022 12:59 AM

Dredge owner dies after mining pit collapses

Jun 15, 2022

The dead dredge owner, Donald Gouveia, aka Danny

Kaieteur News – A dredge owner was on Monday killed after one of the walls of a mining pit collapsed and buried him at Micobie Backdam, Region Eight.
He has been identified as 64-year-old Donald Gouveia, also called Danny of Surbryanville, Georgetown.
According to police, the pit which measures some 70 feet deep collapsed around 12:00hrs.
Gouveia and his workmen were working in the pit when the tragic incident occurred.
Investigators learnt that the dredge owner was at the time operating as a “jet man” (a worker who controls a high-pressure hose to cut and wash the land), when the western side of the pit began to cave in.
As the land fell, he and his workers started running for safety. While some made it to safety, others were partially covered but Gouveia was not so lucky.
Those who made it to safety assisted their colleagues out of the thick mud but when they found Gouveia, he was unconscious.
They immediately rushed him to the Micobie Health Centre. The health centre referred him to the Madhia District Hospital but when he arrived there, a doctor pronounced him dead.
His remains have since been flown out to the city.
Many have since expressed their disbelief at the tragic news, especially those he did business with.
One individual via Facebook stated, “I had only seen him last week at the store, so sad, I cannot believe this.”

