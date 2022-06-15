Consortium bids $200M higher than engineer’s estimate to construct abattoir

Kaieteur News – A single bid has been submitted to construct and install an abattoir in Region Five, a project which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Agriculture. Of interest is the fact that the bid is $200 million more than the engineer’s estimate to build the facility. According to the engineer’s estimate, the cost to build the abattoir is $470,604,640.

The bidder, which is a consortium consisting of R. Kissoon Contracting Services and Hookmally, submitted a bid of $651,143,247 to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office to execute the works.

The Ministry in its invitation for bids (IFB) stated that having received financing from the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB’s) funded Sustainable Agricultural Development Project (SADP), the Government of Guyana is planning to use part of the funds to facilitate the “construction and installation of abattoir and other related infrastructures in Region Five.”

The IFB had stated too that the period for the construction and installation of the abattoir will be 12 months.

The Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, had revealed that the abattoir will be built to international standards. “We need an abattoir that meets international standard, ISO standard, and if we want to export, we have to have an abattoir that is good, that is recognised international standard and that is why we are building that state-of-the-art one,” he had explained.

Earlier this year, at the presentation of the national budget, it was disclosed by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, that the government intends to build a swine abattoir at Garden of Eden on the East Bank of Demerara and an abattoir at Onverwagt in Region Five.

“In 2022, Government will partner with the private sector to develop a modular swine abattoir at Garden of Eden to expand the production of pork and pork products. This facility will encompass better-standardised production systems and biosecurity, and benefit over 600 farmers. Also, Government will facilitate the establishment of a modern abattoir at Onverwagt for beef and beef products, which is expected to be completed by 2023. Additionally, pasture development will be a priority for the resuscitation of the dairy industry. The establishment of these facilities will be supported by the requisite certification processes and traceability capacity which would allow Guyana to access regional and international markets,” Dr. Singh had said.