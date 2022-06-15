Confessed ‘cook killer’ remanded

Kaieteur News – Keron Hope of Middle Walk Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Wednesday remanded to prison for allegedly killing a female cook at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River, Region Seven.

The cook has been identified as Miriam Edwards, a 25-year-old woman of Lethem, Region Nine. Hope reportedly confessed to killing her between June 8 and 9 and had led police to her remains.

He made his first court appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court where Magistrate Crystal Lambert read the murder charge to him.

Hope was not required to plead to the indictable charge and will make his next court appearance on June 30, 2022.

According to reports, miners at Kumung Kumung Backdam had captured Hope after they realised Edwards was missing and her camp and was ransacked. He was tied up and later handed over to police when ranks arrived to conduct an investigation.

He had reportedly confessed to killing her during a robbery. The suspect then led police to where he had dumped her remains. According to police, her body was located just a short distance away from her camp.

An autopsy later revealed that she was strangled and struck to head with a heavy object.