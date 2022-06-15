Confessed ‘cook killer’ remanded

Latest update June 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 15, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Keron Hope of Middle Walk Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Wednesday remanded to prison for allegedly killing a female cook at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River, Region Seven.
The cook has been identified as Miriam Edwards, a 25-year-old woman of Lethem, Region Nine. Hope reportedly confessed to killing her between June 8 and 9 and had led police to her remains.
He made his first court appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court where Magistrate Crystal Lambert read the murder charge to him.
Hope was not required to plead to the indictable charge and will make his next court appearance on June 30, 2022.
According to reports, miners at Kumung Kumung Backdam had captured Hope after they realised Edwards was missing and her camp and was ransacked. He was tied up and later handed over to police when ranks arrived to conduct an investigation.
He had reportedly confessed to killing her during a robbery. The suspect then led police to where he had dumped her remains. According to police, her body was located just a short distance away from her camp.
An autopsy later revealed that she was strangled and struck to head with a heavy object.
Jun 15, 2022-kicks off Saturday at MoE Ground Kaieteur News – The Petra organised Milo under-18 Secondary Schools Football Tournament was officially launched yesterday at the Ministry of Education Ground,...
Jun 15, 2022
Jun 15, 2022
Jun 15, 2022
Jun 15, 2022
Jun 15, 2022
Kaieteur News – PNC, leader Aubrey Norton said recently that he wants to bring back the PNC to the glorious days of... more
Kaieteur News – The Summit of the Americas will be remembered more for the controversy which erupted over the United... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Next week’s Summit of the Americas, being hosted by the government of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]