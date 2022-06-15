Latest update June 15th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Confessed ‘cook killer’ remanded

Jun 15, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Keron Hope of Middle Walk Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Wednesday remanded to prison for allegedly killing a female cook at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River, Region Seven.

Confessed ‘cook killer’, Keron Hope (Photo Credit: GPF)

The cook has been identified as Miriam Edwards, a 25-year-old woman of Lethem, Region Nine. Hope reportedly confessed to killing her between June 8 and 9 and had led police to her remains.
He made his first court appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court where Magistrate Crystal Lambert read the murder charge to him.
Hope was not required to plead to the indictable charge and will make his next court appearance on June 30, 2022.
According to reports, miners at Kumung Kumung Backdam had captured Hope after they realised Edwards was missing and her camp and was ransacked. He was tied up and later handed over to police when ranks arrived to conduct an investigation.
He had reportedly confessed to killing her during a robbery. The suspect then led police to where he had dumped her remains. According to police, her body was located just a short distance away from her camp.
An autopsy later revealed that she was strangled and struck to head with a heavy object.

Murdered female cook, Miriam Edwards

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Milo Secondary Schools U18 KO Football Tournament officially launched

Milo Secondary Schools U18 KO Football Tournament officially launched

Jun 15, 2022

-kicks off Saturday at MoE Ground Kaieteur News – The Petra organised Milo under-18 Secondary Schools Football Tournament was officially launched yesterday at the Ministry of Education Ground,...
Read More
GC Insurance T20 Blaze… T&T stun Bajans as Jamaica take title on net run rate

GC Insurance T20 Blaze… T&T stun...

Jun 15, 2022

Chien Gittens registers century in Canada

Chien Gittens registers century in Canada

Jun 15, 2022

Meusa withdraws from Olympiad Chess Team -Ethan Lee named as replacement

Meusa withdraws from Olympiad Chess Team -Ethan...

Jun 15, 2022

Bird racing competition set for Sunday at Lusignan

Bird racing competition set for Sunday at

Jun 15, 2022

Haiti stun Jaguars 6 – 0, take unassailable Group lead

Haiti stun Jaguars 6 – 0, take unassailable...

Jun 15, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The silence of the lamb

    Kaieteur News – The Summit of the Americas will be remembered more for the controversy which erupted over the United... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]