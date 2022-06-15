Chien Gittens registers century in Canada

Kaieteur News – Versatile all-rounder Chien Gittens struck an impressive, unbeaten hundred (101*) last Saturday in one of the fifth-round matches in the 2022 Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) Regular Season 20-overs competition.

Representing Canadian Legends, the right-handed Gittens cleared the boundary on ten occasions while he reached it five times as Canadian Legends reached a daunting 215-2 from the 20-overs against Essequibo Coast Cricket Club.

When Essequibo Coast CC batted at Ashtonbee Park, they only responded with 89 from 18 overs.

Another hard-hitting batsman Morrison Edwards made 34 to support the rampant Gittens while opener Mike Kadir chipped in with 29. Essequibian Kenny Ramsawak grabbed two for 25 from four overs.

In Essequibo Coast Cricket Club’s innings, skipper Nicolas Sanichara put up a fight with 26.

Gittens returned with the ball to complement a brilliant all-round performance by capturing two wickets for four runs from three frugal overs, while former Guyana under-19 and Canada player Shiv Seeram also with two wickets conceding two runs from two overs.

Meanwhile, Gittens stated that he was happy to make a big impression in his second season in North America and would aim for more success.

Over the years, Gittens represented various teams in both Guyana and Canada, while he featured in USA as well.