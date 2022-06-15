Bird racing competition set for Sunday at Lusignan

Latest update June 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 15, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Dead Squad Bird Racing Family will be hosting its first annual Father’s day bird racing competition scheduled for the Sunday at the Lusignan Bird Ground.
Fans are urged to come out and witness an epic morning of quality and transparent bird racing.
Races are set to kick off at 5:50hrs with a 10 minutes interval between races. This competition will feature a maximum of seven races which will include a total of 14 quality birds. The draw for these races were concluded electronically which resulted in the following:
5:50 hrs Suresh Mootoo vs Sewdat Sukhu
6:00hrs Ansil Stewart vs Maheshwar Dhanraj
6:10 hrs Sunil Goriah vs Saheed Sultan
6: 20 hrs Raymond Dhanraj vs Parmanand Balram
6:30 hrs Devanand Singh vs Vijay Persaud
6:40hrs Shanil Ram vs Vijay Persaud.
At Dead Squad we are proud to say that our mission is to make a difference within the lives of others through bird racing. All monies gathered from this event will be donated towards charity. Come out and support us on this journey as we take the bird racing culture to its pinnacle. All winners will be walking away with amazing trophies and other special prizes.
