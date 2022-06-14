Top Cop meets relatives of slain Golden Grove youth

– promises impartial investigation

Kaieteur News – Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken on Monday met with relatives of Quindon Bacchus, the young man who was shot dead by a police rank on Friday and assured them that an “impartial investigation” will be conducted into his death.

The police chief who was joined by other officials of the Guyana Police Force and the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), told family members at their Golden Grove, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) residence that the incident will be thoroughly investigated by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) and that the Police Force will not interfere.

Hicken also told them that he would not interfere with the investigation but will reach out to the PCA and ask if they can expedite the investigation. Following his visit with family, Hicken also briefed residents of the community who came out in their numbers to protest the recent killing of one of their own.

The residents demanded justice for what they described as the murder of Bacchus by the police rank. “I’ve spoken to the aggrieved family and I told them that there will be an impartial investigation. The Police Complaints Authority will be investigating this matter, that’s a body that was constituted to deal with matters of this nature, the police will have no interference. I told the family that and I’m telling you this,” he said.

While addressing the protestors, one of them told Hicken that Bacchus and the same officer who shot him had a recent confrontation at a bar. “Just avail yourself to give this type of information in writing and so it can aid the investigation,” the commissioner told the protestor. Police had reported on Friday that its rank had shot 23-year-old Bacchus around 14:30hrs at Haslington, ECD during a sting operation. It was alleged that ranks had learned that Bacchus had an illegal gun to sell.

Arrangements were made for an undercover cop to purchase the gun from him. The undercover cop allegedly showed up to do business but while Bacchus was allegedly handing over the weapon, someone reportedly blew his cover. Police alleged that after Bacchus realised that he was caught in a sting operation, he shot at the cop. The policeman reportedly returned fire and Bacchus ran away and jumped into a yard where he shot at the rank again.

The policeman alleged that he took cover and fired back again and this time, Bacchus was struck to his body and he fell to the ground. An injured Bacchus was picked up and rushed to a hospital where he died while receiving treatment. However, video footage has contradicted the police statement. The video footage seen by this newspaper showed Bacchus running away from the policeman and appeared to have never fired any shot as was alleged. According to reports, Bacchus was shot six times. A post mortem conducted on his body yesterday revealed that he died of multiple gunshot wounds. His body has since been handed over for burial. The police officer involve in the shooting, the Top Cop revealed yesterday is still presently under close arrest pending the completion of the investigation.