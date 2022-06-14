These are the people that criticise the PPP leaders

Kaieteur News – Criticising the PPP government puts me politically, even though not physically, in the midst of people I don’t want to see, hear about, or even imagine that I share the same country – space with. I find such people morally dead and bereft of the values that hold civilisation together.

When you look at the action, attitude, deportment, values and instincts of these people, you don’t want to say not even one negative word about the current government that these soulless people will be pleased with. In other words, you don’t want to share even a word in common with them.

The AFC’s congress is over and the delegates (almost all were handpicked because few AFC groups are alive) voted for people to be in the leadership of an organisation that should have not an ounce of right to be part of the government of this country.

Re-elected to the hierarchy of the AFC is a person, who, in a virtual meeting among the leadership of the AFC called for ethnic partition of Guyana in July 2020 during the election rigging. This is my fourth publication of this incident. Can the AFC leaders and AFC delegates look Guyanese in the eyes and acquire the temerity to criticise PPP leaders none of which have made such a traitorous statement?

Those delegates put back in their leadership, persons who spent five months, from March to July in 2020 attempting to destroy this country. It sickens and numbs the mind that these delegates were voting for leaders of their party two days before the assassination anniversary of Walter Rodney, a man who gave his life in the struggle for free and fair elections.

These delegates (whose ignorance must have constituted one of the lowest moments in our country’s history) were choosing their leaders at a time when the press is deluged with praise for the late Caribbean giant, George Lamming, who told thousands of attendees at Walter Rodney’s funeral how frightening dictatorship is when leaders become permanent rulers.

The congress is over, and we in and out of Guyana will read in the press, from these same AFC delegates and leaders how bad a PPP parliamentarian is for telling a woman she needs a dildo. Two wrongs do not make a right. He had no right to say so and thankfully he apologised.

The leaders of other parties will not apologise for the mayhem that they created for four consecutive days in Region Five in September 2020. The leaders of other parties have failed to sanction one of their colleague, Amanza Walton-Desir, for accusing Indo-Guyanese who support the PPP of being mentally lazy. There has been no apology from the bigwigs of other parties for one of their colleagues, a school teacher who is a PNC parliamentarian, Maureen Philadelphia, videotaped calling a parliamentary employee a house slave.

What moral authority those delegates and those they installed on the pyramid of the AFC have to criticise ministers of the government? It is not that these ministers should not be chastised but the question is who has the moral authority to do so. It certainly cannot be those who were delegates at the AFC’s congress last Saturday.

This is a surreal country where nothing is what it seems. These very delegates only knew of the place where the congress would be held on the very day of the congress. This columnist spoke to three delegates on Friday evening who told me that they will be told where the location is early the Saturday morning.

In its Friday, press release the AFC showed that it is unfit to inhabit any part of the moral landscape of Guyana. First, it issued a press release on the final preparation of the congress with all the details except one – it did not mention where the congress would be held.

Secondly, something nasty happened. That very press release named all the contestants vying for all the positions that were to be filled. Guess whose name was left out? Michael Carrington. He was competing for the position of General Secretary. So why was his name omitted?

The press statement was issued on Friday June 10. The day before, that is Thursday, June 9, Carrington made a public statement that he does not agree with the position, General Secretary, David Patterson enunciated to iNews-Guyana that the AFC is not planning to leave the coalition.

In his public pronouncement, Carrington opined that the AFC indeed should leave (see my column of Thursday, June 9 entitled: “Michael Carrington does not agree with David Patterson.” This is the party whose kings and queens will be telling us from today how terrible the PPP government is. Buy why bother. The AFC is dead.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)