The silence of the lamb

Kaieteur News – The Summit of the Americas will be remembered more for the controversy which erupted over the United States’ exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. These countries are all governed by regimes with which the Summit’s hosts does not see eye-to-eye.

When it became obvious that the three countries were not going to be invited there was an immediate suggestion that the Caribbean was not comfortable with this arrangement. There was even talk that there could be a boycott from some countries.

In the end, it would appear that only Ralph Gonsalves the oldest serving Head of State in the Caribbean opted not to attend in protest against the non-invite of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. During, the Agri-Investment Conference, one regional head indicated that he believed that most of the Region’s leaders would attend.

Some saw this as an about turn by the leadership of Region. Others saw it as a turnaround for a region long known for its principled stance.

As it turned out, some of the Region’s leadership not only attended in protest but used the opportunity to publicly criticise the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the Summit of the Americas. Leaders such as Mia Mottley, Gaston Browne and the present Chairman of Caricom, John Briceño openly condemned the absence of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados said it was wrong not to have invited the three countries. But she was not alone in signalling concern over the US’ actions.

At the opening session held on Thursday, the Chairman of Caricom, Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceño launched a broadside against the exclusion of the trio. According to a report in the Barbados Today newspaper, the John Briceño described the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua as inexcusable, incomprehensible, and unforgivable.

But he did not end there. He went on to praise the work of Cuba which has provided health support to almost two-thirds of the countries which are part of the Americas. He also pointed out Venezuela’s contributions to energy security, according to the report in the newspaper.

Gaston Browne, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda also came out swinging. He expressed the hope that there will never be another Summit of the Americas from which any countries will be excluded. He also called for the end to the economic embargo against Cuba.

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley was more guarded. He was quoted as saying, “What we wish for ourselves, we wish for others. And as a proud member of the Caribbean Community, we hope that such respect and regard would be afforded to all states within our hemisphere, including Cuba and Venezuela. The path of exclusion and sanctions has not been effective in the past and has brought us no closer to the goal of an Americas which is equitable for the ordinary citizens of our hemisphere no matter where they live.”

Prior to the start of the Summit, the Prime Minister of Dominica, had made an appeal for the full participation of all countries of the Caribbean at the Summit, “without exception.” This was seen as a veiled reference to the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. He also called for an end to the economic blockade against Cuba and its removal of its classification as a state-supporter of terrorism.

The Prime Minister of St Lucia said if the region is to escape the present crises in which it finds itself, it must do so collectively. He then expressed disappointment that Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were not invited to the Summit.

The representative of St Kitts and Nevis said: “No nation should be left out, or behind if we are to extract the greatest positive outcomes for the greatest number of people in our hemisphere.” A call was also made for ending the economic embargo against Cuba.

Meanwhile, President Irfaan Ali…

