Seven-man gang rob Chinese businessman of $600K in cash

Kaieteur News – Police in Georgetown are investigating an alleged robbery under arms committed on three individuals at the corner of Leopold and High Streets, Werk-en-Rust by seven identifiable male suspects.

The alleged robbery occurred on Sunday June 12, 2022 about 08:15 hours. In a press release police said the 50-year-old Chinese businessman of Cemetery Road, East La Penitence was robbed of one pink iPhone valued $250,000, G$600,000 in cash and a driver’s licence. A 30-year-old businesswoman of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo was robbed of a chain valued $300,000. A 42-year-old bus driver of Section ‘B’ Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara was robbed of one Samsung cellphone valued $90,000.

Enquires disclosed that the victims were at a location in the area, purchasing food items when they were approached by two of the suspects who were armed with firearms. The two suspects pointed the guns in the victims’ direction while demanding that they hand over their valuables. After relieving the victims of the mentioned items and cash, the suspects escaped on a motorcycle and three BMX bicycles east on Leopold Street. Police investigations are ongoing