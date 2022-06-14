Seven-man gang rob Chinese businessman of $600K in cash

Latest update June 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police in Georgetown are investigating an alleged robbery under arms committed on three individuals at the corner of Leopold and High Streets, Werk-en-Rust by seven identifiable male suspects.
The alleged robbery occurred on Sunday June 12, 2022 about 08:15 hours. In a press release police said the 50-year-old Chinese businessman of Cemetery Road, East La Penitence was robbed of one pink iPhone valued $250,000, G$600,000 in cash and a driver’s licence. A 30-year-old businesswoman of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo was robbed of a chain valued $300,000. A 42-year-old bus driver of Section ‘B’ Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara was robbed of one Samsung cellphone valued $90,000.
Enquires disclosed that the victims were at a location in the area, purchasing food items when they were approached by two of the suspects who were armed with firearms. The two suspects pointed the guns in the victims’ direction while demanding that they hand over their valuables. After relieving the victims of the mentioned items and cash, the suspects escaped on a motorcycle and three BMX bicycles east on Leopold Street. Police investigations are ongoing
Jun 14, 2022CG Insurance T20 Blaze By Sean Devers Under lights last night at Providence, Guyana led by a 55-run stand between Shemaine Campbelle and Shabika Gajnabi, registered their first victory when they beat...
Jun 14, 2022
Jun 14, 2022
Jun 14, 2022
Jun 13, 2022
Jun 13, 2022
Kaieteur News – Criticising the PPP government puts me politically, even though not physically, in the midst of people... more
Kaieteur News – The Summit of the Americas will be remembered more for the controversy which erupted over the United... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Next week’s Summit of the Americas, being hosted by the government of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]