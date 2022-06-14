Rift widens over control of public service credit union

– controversial management committee ignores members petition, rescinds notice for special AGM

Kaieteur News – A notice for a special General Meeting of Members of the Guyana Public Service Credit Union (GPSCCU) has been rescinded, expanding the rift between the organization’s feuding Management Committee. Kaieteur News understands that less than three weeks ago, committee member Karen Vanslutyman-Corbin was voted in chairperson following the controversial ousting of former chair Trevor Benn almost two months ago.

In her capacity as chair, Vanslutyman-Corbin advised in a public missive that the initial notice for the special meeting, June 25, would not be held. She said that the notice was null and void since a June 2 meeting with all 12 of the committee members agreeing that the notice did not meet the necessary criteria for the Special General Meeting of members. The notice said that the special meeting was not sanctioned by the Ministry of Labour’s Cooperative Department, “and therefore the GPSCCU wishes to inform its membership that the said notice (for the June 25 meeting) was not placed by or on behalf of the credit union.” The notice also said that an Annual General Meeting will be held in accordance with Regulation 14 of Chapter 88:01.

Kaieteur News understands however, that the June 2 meeting was held with the Labour Ministry’s Chief Co-opt officer. There, it is alleged, the Management Committee was urged to select another chairman following the removal of Benn and Patrick Mentore, Vice Chair who began to act in the capacity as well. It was following this information that Vanslutyman-Corbin was voted in, in the absence of both Benn and Mentore. The newspaper understands also, that the new chair was voted in when the Management Committee reconvened a meeting after the first one was adjourned. It was said that the chair came in despite this matter not being an item on the initial agenda.

Kaieteur News learnt also that the initial notice for the special general members meeting was published by Mentore. It was said that under Chapter 88:01, the chairperson has a legal duty to call a special meeting if the membership demands it. In reality, it is the Management Committee which has to convene the meeting called by the members, but if this is not done, as is the case, the chairman has a legal requirement to do so. However, it was the meeting with the Co-opt Officers which empowered the Committee to rescind the notice and vote in a new chairperson, the newspaper was told.

It is unclear what this new move will mean since the ousted chairperson; Benn would have secured hundreds of names of credit union members, way more than legally required, petitioning the call for the special meeting. The petition calls for the urgent meeting for members to vote in a new Board. Additionally, it was pointed out, the petition notes that when certain persons on the board are voted out, they must never be able to hold such positions again.

The feuding fractions had made claims against each other to justify their actions. Benn nonetheless received resounding support from credit union members who were vociferous in demanding his reinstatement as chairman. Credit union members went as far as blaming the government who they claimed had a hidden hand as well as some private institutions. They claimed that Benn significantly improved the services of the credit union making it easier to access loans for vehicles, mortgage among others. This means, they no longer have to deal with high interest rates and long periods to access monies to fulfill their affairs.