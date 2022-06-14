PNCR Agricola office raided

Latest update June 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police are currently investigating an alleged break and enter and larceny committed on People’s National Congress (PNC) Office at Agricola, east Bank Demerara.
According to reports, the incident occurred sometime between June 2 and 11. It was reported to the police that the Vice Chairman had secured the building after a meeting with the members on June 2 and went home. On Saturday around 16:00hrs, she went to the office where she observed the window which is situated to the southern side at the bottom flat of the building was opened. Upon seeing this, she checked and discovered that a Dell desk top computer valued $110,000, a Lasko fan valued $10,000 and a shell gas bottle valued $5000 which were in the kitchen were all missing. Subsequently, a report was made to the police. The Police in its reports said that no arrest has been made but investigations are ongoing.
