One more COVID-19 death, 34 new cases

Latest update June 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported that a 77-year-old unvaccinated woman from Region Four who contracted the COVID-19 disease, has died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,240.
The Ministry via its latest dashboard reported that within the last 24hour period, they have recorded 34 new cases across the country. The new infections now take the total number of confirmed cases to 65,926.
The dashboard also shows that two patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 27 persons are in institutional isolation, 951 are in home isolation and six are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 63,706 have recovered from the virus.
Jun 14, 2022CG Insurance T20 Blaze By Sean Devers Under lights last night at Providence, Guyana led by a 55-run stand between Shemaine Campbelle and Shabika Gajnabi, registered their first victory when they beat...
Jun 14, 2022
Jun 14, 2022
Jun 14, 2022
Jun 13, 2022
Jun 13, 2022
Kaieteur News – Criticising the PPP government puts me politically, even though not physically, in the midst of people... more
Kaieteur News – The Summit of the Americas will be remembered more for the controversy which erupted over the United... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Next week’s Summit of the Americas, being hosted by the government of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]