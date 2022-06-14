Latest update June 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

One more COVID-19 death, 34 new cases

Jun 14, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported that a 77-year-old unvaccinated woman from Region Four who contracted the COVID-19 disease, has died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,240.
The Ministry via its latest dashboard reported that within the last 24hour period, they have recorded 34 new cases across the country. The new infections now take the total number of confirmed cases to 65,926.
The dashboard also shows that two patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 27 persons are in institutional isolation, 951 are in home isolation and six are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 63,706 have recovered from the virus.

