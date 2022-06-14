Elderly man collapses, dies on ferry

Latest update June 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A pensioner collapsed and died onboard the Sabanto ferry, early Monday morning.
The man has been identified as a resident of Jacklow, Lower Pomeroon and is believed to be in his sixties. According to reports reaching Kaieteur News, sometime between 04:30 hrs and 05:00hrs the man boarded the ferry at Supenaam, destined for Parika.
Prior to collapsing the man reportedly complained to the taxi driver that transported him that he was feeling unwell. A witness who was onboard the vessel at the time of the incident, said that the man collapsed and fell to the ground. Passengers managed to pull the man’s phone from his pants pocket, and reportedly made contact with a relative. The man, who was reportedly unconscious for over an hour, was whisked away to the Suddie Public Hospital via ambulance. He was later pronounced dead by doctors at the said hospital.
Jun 14, 2022CG Insurance T20 Blaze By Sean Devers Under lights last night at Providence, Guyana led by a 55-run stand between Shemaine Campbelle and Shabika Gajnabi, registered their first victory when they beat...
Jun 14, 2022
Jun 14, 2022
Jun 14, 2022
Jun 13, 2022
Jun 13, 2022
Kaieteur News – Criticising the PPP government puts me politically, even though not physically, in the midst of people... more
Kaieteur News – The Summit of the Americas will be remembered more for the controversy which erupted over the United... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Next week’s Summit of the Americas, being hosted by the government of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]