Elderly man collapses, dies on ferry

Kaieteur News – A pensioner collapsed and died onboard the Sabanto ferry, early Monday morning.

The man has been identified as a resident of Jacklow, Lower Pomeroon and is believed to be in his sixties. According to reports reaching Kaieteur News, sometime between 04:30 hrs and 05:00hrs the man boarded the ferry at Supenaam, destined for Parika.

Prior to collapsing the man reportedly complained to the taxi driver that transported him that he was feeling unwell. A witness who was onboard the vessel at the time of the incident, said that the man collapsed and fell to the ground. Passengers managed to pull the man’s phone from his pants pocket, and reportedly made contact with a relative. The man, who was reportedly unconscious for over an hour, was whisked away to the Suddie Public Hospital via ambulance. He was later pronounced dead by doctors at the said hospital.