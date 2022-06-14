Dem a watch meh!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A certain man mussy feelin like he living in a surveillance state. When he deh drinking in Bam Bam Alley dem gat people passing and videoing he. When he going bout he normal business, dem gat police deh tailing he.

Dem Boys hear de man singing a song de odder morning wah mek popular by Rockwell:

“I’m just an average man with an average life

I work from 9 to 5, hey hell, I pay the price

All I want is to be left alone, in my average home

But why do I always feel

Like I’m in the Twilight Zone?

I always feel like somebody’s watchin’ me

And I have no privacy

I always feel like somebody’s watchin’ me

Is it just a dream?

I always feel like somebody’s watchin’ me

And I have no privacy

I always feel like somebody’s watchin’ me

Who’s playing tricks on me?”

De man getting a real hard time. De man like he nah get invite to de birthday party. Yet people asking why he did not go. How de man gan go when he nah get invite?

Now de man privacy being invaded. Deh gat people riding behind de man fuh see wat he doing. Dese days human surveillance is outdated. Dem spies does use drones and listening devices. But we in Guyana using motorbikes. Somebody better check and see if dem was really police in truth.

Talk half. Leff half.