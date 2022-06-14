Latest update June 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Armed bandits rob four women near Leopold Street

Jun 14, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Bandits on Sunday robbed four women in a minibus in the vicinity of Leopold and Lombard streets, Georgetown.
According to police the victims are: a 23-year-old of Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara, who was robbed of $15,000 cash and one LG cell phone valued $30,000; a 39-year-old of Belle West, Canal #2, WBD who was robbed of One Samsung cell phone valued $44,000 and $30,000 in cash; a 20-year-old of La Grange, WBD, who was robbed of one gold chain valued $50,000 and $30,000 cash and a 54-year-old of Sisters Village, WBD who was robbed of one Samsung cell phone valued $20,000 and one pair of eyeglasses (spectacles) valued $50,000. Police said that suspects are two identifiable males, one armed with a gun.
Enquires disclosed, that the victims and the two suspects were passengers in a route 31 minibus destined for Georgetown. According to one of the victims, the two suspects joined the said minibus at Goed Intent, WBD and one of them was sitting in the conductor’s seat assisting with opening and closing of the door. While in the vicinity of Leopold and Lombard Streets, Georgetown, the suspects asked to be put off at the said corner, and when the minibus stopped, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and pointed same at the passengers and demanded their valuables. As the suspects were running away after robbing the four ladies, the one who was armed allegedly discharged the firearm in the direction of the minibus, with a bullet hitting the front left side passenger door. The suspects made good their escape in an eastern direction on Leopold Street. The scene was processed and photographed by ranks from Criminal Investigation Department where three suspected 9mm spent shells were found at the scene. No one was injured.

