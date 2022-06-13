Windies Test legend Walsh meets GCA’s female players at Providence

On Saturday last the GCA Smalta Female Youth Programme continued with the players and coaches visiting the Providence Stadium to view the CWI CG Insurance Female T20 Blaze matches Barbados v Windward Island and Guyana v Jamaica.

The players also benefited from an interactive session with the West Indies Female Cricket Coach Courtney Walsh and Physio Neil Barry Jr.

Also present were GCA officals Deborah McNichols President of the Malteenoes Sports and President of the GCA Neil Barry Snr, who played for Guyana and also scored a century for Montserrat in Leeward Islands tournament.

Coach Walsh, who also has the record for most Test wickets by a West Indian (519), indicated that he was very excited to see the amount of aspiring young females that are part of the programme and spoke to the young ladies on the opportunities that are available in the sport and the importance of team work and commitment.

The Jamaican Walsh is the first bowler to reach 500 Test wickets and emphasized the importance of fitness and the need for the young athletes to gather as much knowledge of the game as these areas are critical for their success.

He also introduced the CWI Female cricket team Physio Neil Barry Jr. to the athletes and challenged them to engage the Guyanese Physio who is also a strength and Conditioning coach as much as possible to aid in their development.

Neil Barry Jr. also spoke briefly to the athletes on the importance of physical fitness and health. (Sean Devers)