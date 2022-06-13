T&T beat Leeward Islands by 36 runs

Latest update June 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 13, 2022 Sports
Trinidad and Tobago earned their first win of the tournament in a nervous battle with the Leeward Islands. Being sent in to bat first, Trinidad and Tobago were staring a batting collapse head on.
At one stage they were 36-5, their entire top-order back in the dugout courtesy Tiffany Thorpe and Rozel Liburd, who picked up two wickets each.
However, a 53-run sixth wicket partnership between Lee-Ann Kirby and the debutant Djenaba Joseph, resuscitated life back into the innings.
This partnership ensured their total crossed 100, giving their bowlers a decent target to defend. Kirby was run out for 26 off 25 balls (3×4) and Joseph ended on 23 off 44 balls (2×4). Thorpe had figures of 4-0-10-2, while Liburd had 4-0-14-2.
Jenison Richards and interim captain Saneldo Willett were the only Leewards players to reach double figures as the Trinidad and Tobago bowlers were consistent in their line and lengths. Richards struck two fours on her way to a 32-ball 24, while Willett also struck two fours in 19.
Spinners Karishma Ramharack 4-1-4-3 and Steffie Soogrim 4-0-17-2 had the Leewards caught firmly in their web, as they led Trinidad and Tobago to victory.
