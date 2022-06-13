Missing woman found hanging out on Kitty seawall

Kaieteur News – The missing woman, Kayren Felix, 25, who had disappeared on Saturday, June 4, after leaving her male’s friend home in taxi has been found alive and well sitting on the seawalls at Kitty Georgetown.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Sunday, her sister, Elizabeth Felix said that they located her during the morning hours on Saturday. Elizabeth related that after the media had reported that she was missing, they received a call from an anonymous woman. The individual reportedly told them that while heading to work, she had spotted the missing woman alone on the seawall. “We acted right away and we headed to the location and saw her sitting there”, related Elizabeth.

“When she saw us, she ran away”, the sister added. They pursued and caught up with her and managed to get her home. However, the sister said Felix has been acting strangely since her return. “She has not uttered a word to us since her return, she ain’t telling us nothing”, highlighted Elizabeth. This was the first time that Felix had disappeared without informing her family and they were worried for her safety.

She had left her Fellowship, West Coast Demerara (WCD) home around 15:00hrs, together with her sister and another female relative on Saturday June 4 and travelled to the Georgetown. They were drinking a few beers at the Stabroek Bus Park when Felix received a phone call around 19:00hrs from the male friend inviting her over to his home located at “Yarrow Dam”, opposite the Ruimveldt Police Station and beside the Rubis Gas Station.

She had met the individual via social media and was going to meet him for the first time. Her sister accompanied her to the house and returned to the bus park to wait for her. Around 21:00hrs, she called her sister and informed her that she was returning to the bus park but never showed up. The male friend had told police that he placed her in a yellow wagon (taxi) after she left his home. Although she has since been found, Felix is yet to disclose what had happened to her during the time she was missing.