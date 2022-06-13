Let’s talk facts!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De fact is dat half ah we pickney dem failing Common Entrance every year. Leh we have a fact-based solution to dat problem.

De fact is dat violence in schools is one old prablem. Is nat new. Nuff pickney getting beat-up and bully at school every day. Leh we fix dat prablem.

De fact is one of every five school children don’t carry lunch to school or don’t have money to buy lunch. Dem does bare dem chafe till afternoon. Leh we nah run away from dat fact.

De fact is some children can’t attend school because dem can’t afford bus fare and de school too far fuh dem fuh walk. Leh we fix dat problem before we start building more four lane highways.

De fact is dat some ah dem schools in de hinterland wah giving out school meals sharing shine rice. Leh we fix dat prablem.

De fact is dat if some children nah go to extra lessons dem can only pass wind rather dan pass dem exams. Who parents nah gat money fuh lessons, cork duck. Leh we fix dat prablem.

Nuff ah dem teacher nah finishing de syllabus in normal times much less now dat de COVID interrupt teaching. Leh we fix dat prablem fuss before we start talking bout progress in education.

De school passes at CXC moving like yo-yo. It going up and down. Certain schools guarantee to do well but dem odder schools nah performing up to standard. Let we fix dat before we start borrowing more money from de World Bank.

Talk half. Leff half.