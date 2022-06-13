Hopkinson debunks claims of pressuring staff to falsify project documents

– says he has proof to show

Kaieteur News – Former Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Two, Rupert Hopkinson is refuting allegations levelled against him during last Monday’s proceedings at the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee(PAC).

The former REO said too that he has evidence to substantiate that the allegations are indeed untrue.

On Monday, former Regional Engineer for Region Two Latchman Singh told the PAC that staffers of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) were pressured into falsely certifying projects as completed, under the guidance of Hopkinson. His response was in relation to questions surrounding the PAC’s examination of the 2017 Auditor General Report. Singh was among Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) officials appearing before the committee to testify on why they signed off on documents without verifying that works on the projects were completed.

Singh reported that in his case, when concerns were raised about what was happening, those in higher authority insisted that he follows their instructions. He recounted one time when he was pressured by his superiors to prepare final payments for a contractor and they would verify that the works were completed. Singh said, “At that time, the structure of the Works Department in the region was in terms of monitoring and evaluation was the Senior Superintendent of Works and the two Regional Engineers, who would either do measurements or prepare payments. In this particular case, the Senior Superintendent of Works, who is present here, did the measurements and returned to give his findings.”

“He indicated to both of us that the works were yet to be completed, missing items from the bills of quantities. On that note we communicated with the contractor that he needs to complete the works before we could execute payments,” Singh added.

In response to the allegations, Hopkinson told Kaieteur News not only is Singh lying but he has evidence to prove that this is so. According to Hopkinson, it was not surprising to him that the Region Two officials in trying to exonerate themselves at the PAC hearings made the false claims.

Hopkinson explained that, “this is not the first time the very officials falsely verified the completion of a project and forwarded the document for my signature.” He continued, “These very officials were previously caught and the money was repaid. I have records also to show that the very engineer, whose transfer I requested in writing tried to circumvent the procurement process by preparing no bills, only engineer’s estimates for about ten different projects while I was on leave. I forwarded a letter to Auditor General and others which can be used as verification and proof.”

The Former REO said that the PAC has since been contacted and advised that while he is out of the jurisdiction, he still is available to make comments virtually. “They know how to contact me. The Permanent Secretary, and the current REO, Region 2 were also provided with this information,” Hopkinson added. When the PAC met last Monday, Singh’s allegations were met with sympathy from some members of the PAC including Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs Gail Teixeira who defended public servants whom she claimed are prevailed upon by those higher up to commit wrongdoings.

However Opposition representative and PAC Ganesh Mahipaul made it clear that the engineer was still liable for signing off on documents even if he was pressured into doing it. “When we in the PAC accept such notions that are being put to us, the gentleman indicated about not knowing certain things, giving instructions by REO. And they had to do it and what’s not. The point I am making sir, is that when we seek to justify our answers by those statements… there is this perception as though they had to do it because they were singing for their supper.”

“We have to accept that they did the wrong thing by putting their signature there. Regardless of what are the circumstances… the wrong thing was done. Signature is not supposed to be put on a document if you cannot verify the work,” Mahipaul contended.