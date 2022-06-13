Cop arrested for killing of Golden Grove youth

– Police Complaints Authority to investigate case

Kaieteur News – The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) will commence investigations today into the killing of 23-year-old, Quindon Bacchus Friday last at Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD) by a police officer.

At least this is what the Force related to the media on Sunday via its Corporate Communications Unit (CCU). The CCU stated, “The file (case file) will be sent to the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority tomorrow (Monday) to conduct a thorough investigation”.

The Force’s move to let the PCA investigate the matter came after a section of the media shared a video on its Facebook page from a security camera that captured the officer firing bullets while chasing Bacchus. Based on the footage seen, it appeared as if the policeman and Bacchus were speaking with each other at a car parked at the corner of a street, within the Haslington community. Just as some schoolchildren were passing by, shots rang out. While the children ran for cover, an individual, presumed to be Bacchus was seen running away from the car with another man (cop chasing behind). A group of men was also seen running behind the two men.

Police had reported on Friday that its rank had shot Bacchus around 14:30hrs during a sting operation. It was alleged that ranks had learned that Bacchus had an illegal gun to sell. Arrangements were made for an undercover cop to purchase the gun from him. The undercover cop allegedly showed up to do business but while Bacchus was allegedly handing over the weapon, someone reportedly blew his cover.

Police alleged that after Bacchus realised that he was caught in a sting operation, he shot at the cop. The policeman reportedly returned fire and Bacchus ran away and jumped into a yard where he shot at the rank again. The policeman alleged that he took cover and fired back again and this time, Bacchus was struck to his body and he fell to the ground. An injured Bacchus was picked up and rushed to a hospital where he died while receiving treatment. According to reports, Bacchus was shot six times.

Family members, had reportedly claimed that while identifying his body, they noticed what looked like a gunshot wound to his head as well. They have since ventured out into streets protesting for justice. Through a lawyer, Darren Wade, Bacchus’ family publicly called on the Force to conduct an impartial probe into the death and requested that they be allowed to witness his autopsy. The family also wanted to know if any wanted bulletin had been issued for him before.