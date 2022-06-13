APNU hails AFC for successful national conference

Kaieteur News – The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has extended congratulations to the Alliance For Change (AFC) on the successful staging of its 7th National Conference on Saturday. “We specially wish to congratulate Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan for retaining his position as Party Leader. Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Aubrey C. Norton, has already called Mr Ramjattan to offer his personal congratulations,” the APNU said in a release.

“Our compliments also extend to Cathy Hughes (as the newly-elected Chair), to ‘Ricky’ Ramsaroop (as the newly-elected Vice-Chair), to Sherod Duncan (as the newly-elected General Secretary), and to the AFC’s entire new National Executive Council. APNU looks forward to collaborating with Leader Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan and the party’s entire new executive in a spirit of cooperation, consensus, and mutual respect. APNU lauds the decision of the delegates at yesterday’s National Conference to recommit to the APNU+AFC coalition ideal. This decision will add impetus to the joint efforts of our parties to rescue Guyana from the ravages of the PPP government and ultimately to defeat it at the next national election. Once again, our congratulations to the members and delegates of the AFC and to its newly-elected Leader and executive,” the release stated.