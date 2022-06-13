APNU hails AFC for successful national conference

Latest update June 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 13, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has extended congratulations to the Alliance For Change (AFC) on the successful staging of its 7th National Conference on Saturday. “We specially wish to congratulate Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan for retaining his position as Party Leader. Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Aubrey C. Norton, has already called Mr Ramjattan to offer his personal congratulations,” the APNU said in a release.
“Our compliments also extend to Cathy Hughes (as the newly-elected Chair), to ‘Ricky’ Ramsaroop (as the newly-elected Vice-Chair), to Sherod Duncan (as the newly-elected General Secretary), and to the AFC’s entire new National Executive Council. APNU looks forward to collaborating with Leader Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan and the party’s entire new executive in a spirit of cooperation, consensus, and mutual respect. APNU lauds the decision of the delegates at yesterday’s National Conference to recommit to the APNU+AFC coalition ideal. This decision will add impetus to the joint efforts of our parties to rescue Guyana from the ravages of the PPP government and ultimately to defeat it at the next national election. Once again, our congratulations to the members and delegates of the AFC and to its newly-elected Leader and executive,” the release stated.
Jun 13, 2022On Saturday last the GCA Smalta Female Youth Programme continued with the players and coaches visiting the Providence Stadium to view the CWI CG Insurance Female T20 Blaze matches Barbados v Windward...
Jun 13, 2022
Jun 12, 2022
Jun 12, 2022
Jun 12, 2022
Jun 12, 2022
Kaieteur News – These were my opening words in my Tuesday, June 7, 2022 article: “I once wrote on this page that... more
Kaieteur News – Unlike what many people may feel, the concept of meaningful consultation is underdeveloped within constitutional... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Next week’s Summit of the Americas, being hosted by the government of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]