An attempt to erase the legacy of the Coalition Government because of political immaturity

Dear Editor,

Sometimes it bothers me to comprehend the level a few Political Leaders will stoop to propagate lies to confuse the minds of Guyanese.

On Friday, May 27, 2022, the media reported on the recommissioning of water taxis by Mr. Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works for regions 5 & 6, of which free transportation for schoolchildren and pensioners will be provided.

It is necessary for me to factually remind the public with relevant information on the origin of the “water taxis”, introduced and commissioned by the Coalition Government in August 2018 for the residents of Mahaica-Berbice and East Berbice-Corentyne Regions, more particularly to students, nurses, teachers, and pensioners.

When the Berbice River Bridge was commissioned on December 23rd, 2008, many commuters complained of the high costs of vehicular fares. However, despite the public outcry, the then People’s Progressive Party Civic government, failed to address the issue.

Editor, the APNU, while in Opposition in 2014, tabled a motion by Mr. Joseph Harmon, which called on the then Ramotar’s administration to lower the tolls for the Berbice Bridge Crossing. The motion was successfully passed after the debates. However, during the debates, then Minister of Public Works, Robeson Benn, was very adamant in opposing the calls for fare reductions. He declared, “I will not reduce the toll. I will not reduce the toll to any person in Guyana until, by economic modelling and defining; we can determine that it would be a benefit to the 2 (Berbice) Bridge Company and the shareholders and the people of Guyana as a result” (Stabroek News, May 17, 2014).

Leading up to the General and Regional Elections in May 2015, the Coalition promised that Berbicians would benefit from a reduction in toll once elected to Government. As faith would have it, the Coalition did ascend to the seat of Government.

The Coalition Government engaged the Board of Directors and Management of the Berbice Bridge Company to commence discussion on reducing the tolls. This was refused!

In 2016, through the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the Coalition Government engaged the services of private speedboat operators, to provide “free transportation services” to residents, operating at peak hours in the morning and afternoon periods. On completion of the assessment, to determine its feasibility; approval was granted for two speedboats to operate, where the costs were absorbed by the government. The Coalition Government was lauded for this initiative. It brought relief to commuters and revitalised the economic activities of small businesses once operated in the New Amsterdam and Rosignol areas when the Transport and Harbours Department provided ferry services.

The Transport and Harbours Department management frequently reviewed the water taxi services. Then, in early 2017, under the leadership of then Minister David Patterson, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure decided that Transport and Harbours Department should consider having “water taxis” to own and operate. So, the process started, and designs were proposed to both Ministers Patterson and Ferguson.

During the consultations on budget 2017 with the Ministry of Finance, the presentation was made, and the sum of $20M was provided in the budget for the building of two water taxis.

On August 30, 2018, the then minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (Ms. Annette Ferguson) commissioned the two water taxis. At the commissioning ceremony, the then Regional Executive Officer for Region 6, Ms. Kim Stephens, Mr. Basil Blackman, Chairman of the Advisory Council, Management of Transport and Harbours Department, RDC officials, Councillors for the Region six (6) Municipality and others were in attendance.

At the commissioning ceremony, the Coalition Government announced that Nurses, Teachers, Pensioners, and schoolchildren would travel “free of cost”, and other categories of travellers were made to pay $140.00 travelling cost.

In October 2018, the Berbice Bridge Company announced a 420 per cent bridge toll increase. Coalition Government vehemently rejected this through Minister David Patterson at that time. Editor, it will be reasonable and fair for me to share an extract from Minister Patterson during a Press Conference hosted by him in October 2018, “I will not be approving any toll increases for the Berbice River Bridge crossing, and that is our position on that. We will be seeking legal advice from the Attorney General Chambers on the legal implications on what is the power and authorities under this act. I want to give all assurances to all the commuters in Berbice and regions 5 and 6, that the Government will do all that is necessary to ensure that commuters can continue to use the bridge safely and without any particular undue harassments or toll” (Department of Public Information, October 16, 2018).

After that, the Management of the Berbice Bridge Company eventually agreed on the terms proposed by the Coalition Government. Ironically, in November 2018, the Management of the Berbice Bridge Company filed a Notice of Application on both Ministers David Patterson and Basil Williams in their respective Ministerial portfolios. As far as I am aware, this matter is still pending in the High Court.

On taking office in August 2020, without any justifiable reason, the Ministry of Public Works pulled the water taxis, returning hardship and challenges to those who benefitted from the services. Editor, what do you say about these actions?

During recent outreaches in, residents enquired from the Vice-President why the water taxis were not in operation. Unfortunately, he did not provide a positive response.

On Friday, May 27th, 2022, without any shame, Mr. Edghill turned up to recommission the very water taxis which the Coalition Government already commissioned in August 2018. What point is the PPP/C regime trying to prove? The people of Mahaica-Berbice and East Berbice-Corentyne Regions are very aware of which administration brought them the much-desired relief. Mr. Edghill and his Government owe the people of Mahaica-Berbice and East Berbice-Corentyne Regions an apology for ceasing the operations of the two water taxis. The big unanswered question is, how cynical it was to recommend something already commissioned using the same equipment, in this instance, the two water taxis?

Editor, lest we forget that the PPP/C regime governed for twenty-three years and never had the vision nor foresight to put measures, such as water taxis, to assist the ordinary people in Mahaica-Berbice and East Berbice-Corentyne Regions. Instead, they had placed an additional burden on many families when they installed the bridge and removed the ferry services as an option for the public.

The PPP/C continues to show its pettiness in every regard. Rather than building on what they had inherited from the Coalition Government, they dismantled and, in all attempts, to erase the Legacy of the Coalition Government because of their political immaturity.

It is time the PPP/C regime desist from playing politics with the lives of our people and move forward in governing this nation for the benefit of ALL Guyanese.

Yours in service,

Annette Ferguson, MP.

Former Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure