Hitman confesses to murdering Brazilian men for $2M

– skeletal remains found months later

Kaieteur News – Months after two Brazilian men disappeared from their camp at Gold Camp Backdam, Mountain Ayangana, Potaro River, Region Eight, a hitman has reportedly confessed to murdering them for $2M. Police have since been able to locate skeletal remains suspected to be those of the murdered men.

This development was confirmed by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum.

The murdered Brazilian men have been identified as Geraldo Vieria DeSouza and Edivaldo Alves DaSilva. Police had no clue that the men had been murdered until they were tipped off by a villager in the area.

Ranks from the Madhia Police Station learnt that the men may have been murdered between March and April, 2022. A suspect was identified and police finally arrested the individual identified as Lyfrey Alban over the weekend.

While in custody, Alban reportedly confessed that he was hired as a hitman to kill the two men for $2M.

He told cops that another Brazilian national had contracted him for the job. He described the man who contracted him as a Macushee (an Amerindian tribe) man called “Jackie Chan”. Alban claimed that “Jackie Chan” told him that the two men had murdered his son in a Brazilian mine some time back and he wanted revenge.

Alban said that he took the job and armed himself with a 20 gauge shotgun to carry out his work. Together with “Jackie Chan”, Alban went to the victims’ camp where he shot them dead.

He now alleges that the Macushee had left the backdam and never returned to pay him off for the job.

Alban has since assisted police in locating the skeletal remains of the men, and a 20 gauge shot gun believed to be the murder weapon was seized from him.

An investigation is ongoing.