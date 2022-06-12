Family-friendly comedians you can enjoy and learn from

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – We have all had those chaotic, stressful days that require a “good laugh”. Oftentimes, it is all the therapy we need.

I would even extend that by noting that watching stand-up comedians, whether on Netflix, Youtube, or any other streaming platform, can sometimes be the sweetest and most soul-binding moments when spending time with family, friends or your significant other.

Unfortunately, some comedians during their performances make such lewd jokes that, especially when said in the presence of our parents or elders, can make you cringe, hope and pray the moment passes quickly, or just switch to something else. I have stumbled into these awkward moments many times when in the company of parents, relatives or younger cousins. It was not always easy for me to find family-friendly comedians that are funny and entertaining.

But after some years of trial and error, I have managed to find four comedians who fit the bill.

Jo Koy

If you have never seen any stand-ups by Joseph Glenn Herbert Sr., known professionally as Jo Koy, then I would implore you to give Jo a try. He is a Filipino-American whose stage name comes from a nickname his family gave him growing up.

One of the most admirable qualities about this comedian is that he never misses an opportunity to credit his mother for his comedic and acting talents. He frequently tells stories about her in his comedy shows.

For example, Koy during one of his stand-ups joked about a time he thought he had pneumonia and his mom prescribed Vicks VapoRub as a cure-all for everything. In the Guyanese or Caribbean perspective, I am sure this is very relatable when it comes to a flu or cold. But in Koy’s case, money was tight for things like expensive medical treatments. He joked that you would have to be dead in order to be taken to the hospital.

Today, the comedian tours across the US and can be heard as a weekly guest on the podcast, The Adam Carolla Show. He has also done two highly-rated and successful comedy specials on Comedy Central: Don’t Make Him Angry and Lights Out. His third comedy special, Jo Koy: Live from Seattle is a Netflix Original which was released on March 28, 2017 worldwide.

Koy released another Netflix special titled Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot on June 12, 2019.

On June 12, 2020, Netflix released Jo Koy: In His Elements, a comedy special featuring Filipino American comedians, DJs, and B-boys.

While he shares intimate and relatable stories about the pain, love, and hurt he has been through with his family in the foregoing specials, which I recommend, it is undeniable that Koy has always been able to successfully inject life lessons about his ethnic heritage into is comedy shows. Overall, he is the ultimate “poke-fun-at-your-family” type of guy and no one or topic is off limits.

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah is perhaps one of my favourite comedians of the 21st Century. Perhaps my bias comes from being a journalist and aficionado of the language, but if you love witty word plays and enjoy learning about the challenges of black history or just the way people of other cultures relate to each other, then Noah is going to be worth every minute of your time.

For those unfamiliar with his background, Noah is a South African comedian, television host, actor, and political commentator. He is the host of The Daily Show, an American satirical news programme on Comedy Central.

Born in Johannesburg, Noah began his career in South Africa in 2002. He had several hosting roles with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and was the runner-up in the fourth season of South Africa’s iteration of Strictly Come Dancing in 2008. From 2010 to 2011, he hosted the late-night talk show Tonight with Trevor Noah, which he created and aired on M-Net and DStv.

In 2014, Noah became the Senior International Correspondent for The Daily Show, and in 2015 succeeded long-time host Jon Stewart.

To date, he has won various awards, including an MTV Africa Music Award and a Primetime Emmy Award from 11 nominations. He was also named one of “The 35 Most Powerful People in New York Media” by The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 and in 2018, Time magazine named him one of the hundred most influential people in the world.

Overall, the South African millennial, who came of age under apartheid, has an ingenious approach to sharing personal stories of struggle, African history and global experiences through, fun, clean and unforgettable jokes.

Dave Chappelle

If you have a Netflix account and you’ve been skipping any comedic videos or clips featuring Dave Chappelle then you ought to stop this minute. Chappelle is one of the most brilliant comedic story tellers of our time.

Unlike many of his counterparts who tell a series or sequence of crazily funny jokes on a range of subjects; Chappelle’s mastery of captivating the audience starts by telling a critical story based on a topical issue of the day. That issue can range from the death of a friend via police brutality or racism in the USA. The rest of his performance includes a sequence of humourous micro-stories that all relate to the first; he then allows the brains of the audience to have an intermission with a series of personal jokes that relate to his family or the way of the world today as compared to the 90s. But when his show nears conclusion, Chappelle ends with a punch-line—a joke so funny yet so horribly thought-provoking that brings it all together. He’s a grandmaster in addressing current affairs with this approach and many are to this day inspired by him, including the foregoing comedians mentioned.

The comedy legend has received numerous accolades, including five Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards as well as the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Chappelle received his first Emmy in 2017 for his guest appearance on Saturday Night Live.

In 2018, he received a Grammy Award for his Netflix-produced comedy album The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas.

Equanimity, another Netflix special featuring Chappelle, was nominated in 2018 for three Emmys and received the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). In 2019, Chappelle was selected to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, which is presented by the Kennedy Center as America’s highest comedy honor. In 2020, Sticks & Stones earned Chappelle his third consecutive Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.

These are but a few of his accolades, outstanding shows, and moments of greatest recognition for the contributions he has made to the art form.

Russel Peters

Last on my list is Russel Peters, a Canadian stand-up comedian, actor, and producer who began performing in Toronto in 1989 and won a Gemini Award in 2008. In 2013, he was number three on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid comedians, and became the first comedian to get a Netflix stand-up special.

What I adore the most about Peters is that he has this penchant for bringing out laughs out of almost any sensitive issue, with enough care. He attributes his style to his idols — the similarly irreverent George Carlin and the light-hearted nature of Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy. Racial and cultural stereotypes of any kind are often poked fun at in his material, but he does so by inviting those who he makes fun of to laugh at themselves and to reflect on their quirks.

Peters is well known for making light of the accents of different countries. He is also widely known for his punchline, “Somebody gonna get a hurt real bad.” It ends a joke he tells about his childhood with a traditional Indian father, who used corporal punishment on his sons. Another punchline he uses is “Be a man! Do the right thing!” which relates to a story of a Chinese man trying to get him to pay more for an item at a shop.

Like Jo Koy, you would notice from his performances that he enjoys sharing an important message that we should all bear in mind as we connect through humour—no matter our race, sex, creed, or religious belief, we are not perfect. We all have our idiosyncrasies. Stay humble and laugh at them while you can.