Rose Hall CC benefits from Project

Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana…

The Rose Hall Community Centre Cricket Club (RHCCCC) Under-15 cricket team was the recipient of fifteen white cricket shirts, one box of junior cricket balls, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and one pair of batting pads from this initiative which is a joint venture by Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana.

At a simple presentation held recently, Ameer Rahaman, the driving force behind the fast rising Club, was high in praise for this noble gesture and promised to continue to work hard to produce more players for Berbice, Guyana and West Indies.

The relatively young cricket club has already produced a West Indies Under-19 player in fast bowling all-rounder, Isai Thorne.

Their female star player, Ashmini Munisar, a 19-year-old off-spinner/batter took 2-13 on her debut for Guyana in the Regional Female T20 Blaze against Barbados last Tuesday in Guyana.

They are among many quality young cricketers like Adrian Hetmyer and Sanjay Algoo among others.

Beharry in response, said that he is impressed with the work of the club and will continue to assist them when possible. “This initiative is to help identify and nurture young talents and at the same time encourage them to educate themselves,” Beharry added.

“The project is happy to assist young players and has reached out to many promising cricketers and clubs across the length and breadth of Guyana and is the hope of the initiative to assist in producing more cricketers for Guyana and West Indies,” the former Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) President continued.

Total cricket related items collected so far includes $130,000 cash, two trophies, eleven cricket boots, seventeen pairs of batting pads, nineteen bats, thirteen pairs of batting gloves, nineteen thigh pads, one wicket keeping pad, one arm guard, six cricket bags and two helmets.

In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman.

To date, thirty-six young players from all three counties of Guyana have already benefited from three junior gear bags, two trophies, one arm guard, thirteen bats, one box, two helmets, nine pairs of cricket shoes, nine pairs of batting pads, one bat rubber and eleven pairs of batting gloves.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan, Wakanaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each while RHCCCC received two boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails.

Cricket related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify talent. Progressive and well managed clubs will also benefit.

The pair thanked Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Kelvin Brijlall, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies and Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Gajanand Singh, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Denesh Chandrapaul and Dr Cecil Beharry.

They also thanked the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue shortly. Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 592-623-6875 or Kishan Das on +1-718-664-0896.