P&P Insurance continues supporting West Ruimveldt Secondary School

Jun 11, 2022

P&P Insurance Brokers recently sponsored the football uniforms for the students of the West Ruimveldt Secondary School for the upcoming MILO Under-18 football tournament.

P&P Insurance Brokers representative, Jaya Panday, takes a photo op with students of the West Ruimveldt Secondary School at a simple handover ceremony.

At a simple ceremony, Jaya Panday of P&P Insurance Brokers made the donation to Leon Bishop, the Coach of the football team and a teacher at the West Ruimveldt School, along with two of the students and players.
Vikash Panday, Director of P&P Insurance Brokers said that P&P was happy to continue its relationship with the West Ruimveldt Secondary School and wished the team every success.
Bishop thanked P&P Insurance Brokers for its continued support and pledged to do well in the tournament.

 

