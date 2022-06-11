Latest update June 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Morgan, Watts bowl Reggie Girls to 2nd win – Triple header on today

Jun 11, 2022 Sports

CG Insurance T20 Blaze…

By Sean Devers

Jamaica remained unbeaten after securing their second victory over the Windward Islands on Thursday night under the lights at Providence in a low-scoring CG Insurance T20 Blaze encounter, to join defending Champions, Barbados, who are also unbeaten.

Jodi-Ann Morgan

Led by 4-21 off 3.3 overs from the talented 18-year-old Windward Islands pacer, Jannillea Glasgow, Jamaica were bowled out for 91 within the allotted 20 overs.
Glasgow’s support, Pearl Etienne, followed up her two wickets against Barbados on Tuesday with 2-10 as Rashada Williams (25) and Skipper Stafanie Taylor (18) shared in a 26-run partnership before Williams and Chadean Nation (10) added 28 runs between them.
Skipper, Afy Fletcher, top-scored with 20 off 24 balls while Akeira Peters was the only other batter to reach double figures with 11 as the Windwards lost wickets regularly before being bowled out for 66 in 16.4 overs.
For Jamaica, Jodi-Ann Morgan captured 3-15 and was supported by Vanessa Watts with 2-5.
The action resumes tomorrow with another triple header as Barbados face the Windward Islands from 10am, Jamaica play host, Guyana, from 2:30pm and the Leeward Islands take on Trinidad & Tobago under lights from 7pm.

 

